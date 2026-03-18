Nancy Meyers' Warner Bros comedy adds Erin Doherty

Director Nancy Meyers' upcoming comedy at Warner Bros. has added Erin Doherty to the cast, per a report in The Hollywood Reporter. She is said to replace Emma Mackey, who discontinued the project due to scheduling conflicts. The upcoming film is currently slated for release on December 25, 2027.
Plot details for the yet-to-be-titled comedy are kept under wraps. Meyers is known for helming hit comedies such as Private Benjamin and Father of the Bride starring A-listers. She last helmed the Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro starrer The Intern (2015).
This comedy project was previously greenlit by Netflix but was later shut down due to budgetary shortages. With Paris Paramount as the title, the film was in talks with Penélope Cruz, Owen Wilson, Michael Fassbender and Scarlett Johansson for lead roles. While Netflix was reportedly not willing to go beyond a budget of $130 million, Meyers is said to have asked for $150 million.
Paris Paramount was set to revolve around a budding writer-director who shares a professional and romantic partnership with her producer. After their breakup, they're forced to work together when they collaborate on a massive new project. Amidst the chaos of a star-studded movie production, they try to navigate their relationship. It was meant to be semi-autobiographical.
Known for The Crown, Erin Doherty was last seen as the psychologist in Netflix's Adolescence, which won her an Emmy. She also recently worked on A Thousand Blows, a Disney+ boxing drama penned by Steven Knight, the mastermind behind Peaky Blinders. She will next be seen in a main role in the BBC's California Avenue.