Cinema Without Borders: War of the Medicos—American Doctor

Much as the film deals with urgent humanitarian issues, it is also remarkably character-driven. Each of the three doctors receives individualised attention despite their common pursuit and activism. They don’t just come from different backgrounds, but they also have distinct personalities. Each of them has a character arc that grows through the film. Ahmad is deeply committed and driven, a caring family man and parent, who is conflicted about his hyphenated identity (cognitive dissonance as he calls it) in the light of what is happening in his original home. Perlmutter may be the defiant one who doesn’t mince words but is also deeply emotional at heart. Sidhwa is practical, charming, single and eligible, and camera-friendly.