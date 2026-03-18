Pawan Kalyan: Ustaad Bhagat Singh gave me the confidence to continue doing films

The Police Grounds in Hyderabad were packed with fans of Pawan Kalyan on Sunday night, as they gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. The pre-release event of Ustaad Bhagat Singh took place at the venue, where the actor attended and spoke about the film and how it gave him the confidence to continue acting despite his political responsibilities.
Speaking about the delay in the project, Pawan Kalyan said the film was originally planned soon after Gabbar Singh with director Harish Shankar. “After Gabbar Singh, this was the film I wanted to do with Harish Shankar. Initially, we planned a different story, but later we changed it. Then the pandemic happened, and I also entered politics and took on public responsibilities,” he said.
Despite several challenges, the actor said the team managed to complete the film quickly. “Without affecting my duties, we wrapped up the film in a very short time — within 40 to 45 days. I worked only about five to six hours a day. Harish planned the schedule brilliantly. Ustaad Bhagat Singh gave me the confidence that I can continue doing films,” he said at the event.
The actor-turned-politician also had a suggestion for filmmakers who wish to approach him for future projects. “If anyone wants to make a film with me in the coming days, please first speak to Harish Shankar and Mythri Movie Makers. The way they planned the shoot made it comfortable for me without affecting my public duties,” he said.
Pawan Kalyan also praised Harish Shankar for shaping the film well. “The reason this film has turned out so well is Harish Shankar. If a fan becomes a director, that’s Harish Shankar. He is a filmmaker born from the soil of Telangana. He made this film with immense passion to present me the way fans love. From the bottom of my heart, hats off to Harish Shankar. He is a man of great knowledge, a great writer and a wonderful director,” he added.
He also spoke about the importance of cinema in people’s lives. “Cinema cannot be separated from our lives. It is our greatest form of entertainment. I wish all heroes do well and all films succeed,” he said. He added that whatever he is today is because of cinema. “I love cinema deeply. Cinema fed me and gave me the recognition that allows me to serve people today,” said Pawan Kalyan.
The actor said he has never focused on box-office numbers. “I never worry about how much a film collects. I only wish that the film should be good, that the producers prosper, and that my fans are happy,” he said.
He further said he does not see films as Telugu or Tamil cinema but as Indian cinema. “It is a proud moment that our Telugu film industry has reached the level of winning Oscars,” he said. Speaking about his favourite hero, he said, “For me, there is only one hero — Chiranjeevi. When I stand beside him, I forget that I am a hero myself. I am very happy that my brother watched the Ustaad Bhagat Singh trailer and tweeted about it. My thanks to Ram Charan as well for his tweet.”
He also mentioned the production house and its string of successes. “Mythri Movie Makers have delivered many successful films like Pushpa, Janatha Garage, and Srimanthudu. Their consistent success comes from hard work,” he said.
Speaking about the female leads, he praised Sreeleela, calling her a wonderful dancer and performer. “This role will be memorable in her career,” he said. He also thanked Raashii Khanna for agreeing to be part of the film. “Raashii Khanna accepted this project without even hearing the story, just to act with me — thank you for that,” he added.
Pawan Kalyan also spoke about producer Naveen Yerneni, who had long wanted to make a film with him similar to Gabbar Singh. “We hope that wish will be fulfilled with this movie,” he said.
On the occasion, he also talked about the Andhra Pradesh government’s support for cinema. “The Andhra Pradesh government supports cinema by allowing ticket price hikes when necessary. Without fans, there is no Pawan Kalyan. There is only the distance of two hearts between my fans and me. My films should always entertain while also carrying a meaningful message. I hope you all like Ustaad Bhagat Singh,” he concluded.