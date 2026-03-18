Pawan Kalyan: Ustaad Bhagat Singh gave me the confidence to continue doing films

He further said he does not see films as Telugu or Tamil cinema but as Indian cinema. “It is a proud moment that our Telugu film industry has reached the level of winning Oscars,” he said. Speaking about his favourite hero, he said, “For me, there is only one hero — Chiranjeevi. When I stand beside him, I forget that I am a hero myself. I am very happy that my brother watched the Ustaad Bhagat Singh trailer and tweeted about it. My thanks to Ram Charan as well for his tweet.”