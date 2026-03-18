Tom Holland’s Spider-Man enters a darker era in ‘Brand New Day’ teaser

WASHINGTON: Tom Holland has officially returned as Marvel’s friendly neighbourhood superhero, with the first glimpse of Spider-Man: Brand New Day teasing a darker, more reflective chapter for the beloved web-slinger.

The film, which will be released in cinemas on 31 July, marks Holland’s latest outing in Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man franchise and promises what its early footage describes as a “rebirth” for the character, according to Variety.

The first look shows Holland in action as Spider-Man, web-slinging between two towering buildings while rescuing a person in danger.

The brief footage is accompanied by a voice saying the word “rebirth”, hinting at a significant shift in the superhero’s journey. Visually, the sequence carries a gloomy, slow-motion tone, presenting a noticeably different aesthetic compared with Holland’s earlier Spider-Man films, according to Variety.

Sony Pictures is rolling out the film’s promotional campaign in a unique way. Holland revealed on Instagram that the official trailer will be released on Wednesday. Ahead of the trailer drop, short snippets of the first-look footage are being shared through fan social media accounts across the world, building anticipation among Marvel enthusiasts.

Brand New Day represents a major creative change for the franchise. The film is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, best known for helming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This instalment is the first Spider-Man film in Holland’s run not directed by Jon Watts, who led the previous trilogy.

The upcoming film also marks Holland’s first return as Spider-Man since the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021.