Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams, Jennifer Grey, and more join The Altruists

Hudson Williams (Heated Rivalry), Jennifer Grey (Ferris Bueller's Day Off), Terry Chen (Almost Famous), Elizabeth Adams (Wayward), Hannah Galway (The Institute), and William Mapother (Lost) are the newest additions to the cast of Netflix's The Altruists. They will join series' leads Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle.
The series will star Hudson Williams as Duncan Rheingans-Yoo, Jennifer Grey as Sarah Fisher Ellison, Terry Chen as CZ, Elizabeth Adams as Hannah, Hannah Falway as Lucy, and William Mapother as Dr Lerner.
The eight-episode limited series is based on the crypto fraud committed by Sam Bankman-Fried, a man who was once dubbed the poster boy of crypto, and Caroline Ellison, who will be played by Anthony Boyle and Julia Garner, respectively. In 2022, Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas and subsequently extradited to the US to face charges of fraud committed through his cryptocurrency exchange and hedge fund company, FTX. Ellison was also arrested for fraud.
Netflix's official description of the series reads, "It tells the story of Sam Bankman-Fried (Anthony Boyle) and Caroline Ellison (Julia Garner), two hyper-smart, ambitious young idealists who tried to remake the global financial system in the blink of an eye...before they were accused of stealing $8 billion."
The Altruists will also star Karan Soni, Matt Rife, Alex Lawther, Madison Hu, Eugene Young, and Naomi Okada as series regulars. Paul Reiser, Robin Weigert, Maddie Hasson, and Mariana Phung are joining in recurring roles.
Graham Moore and Jacqueline Hoyt will serve as showrunners for the series. They serve as executive producers for the series with Garner, Vinnie Malhotra, Jessie Dicovitsky, Scoop Wasserstein, Tonia Davis, Lauren Morelli, and James Ponsoldt. Ponsoldt will also direct the first episode. Higher Ground and New York Magazine/Vox Media Studios are backing The Altruists.