Sterling K Brown's Paradise renewed for third season

Ahead of season 2 finale, Sterling K Brown's Emmy-nominated series Paradise has been renewed for a third season at Hulu.
Created by Dan Fogelman, the upcoming season is expected to be the final from the makers. "We know what the end is, and it’s an end that would make it very difficult to make a season four come afterward," executive producer John Hoberg said, confirming the same.
The thriller series also stars series regulars Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Enuka Okuma, Aliyah Mastin, Percy Daggs IV and Charlie Evans. James Marsden, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty, and Jon Beavers have joined as the guest stars.
According to the official logline for Season 2, "Xavier (Brown) searches for Teri (Okuma) out in the world and learns how people survived the three years since The Day. Back in Paradise, the social fabric frays as the bunker deals with the aftermath of season one, and new secrets are uncovered about the city's origins.
In addition to serving as the creator, Fogelman is also the producer and showrunner. Brown executive produces in addition to starring, with additional executive producers including Jess Rosenthal, John Hoberg, Steve Beers, Glenn Ficarra, and John Requa.
Since the release of season 2 last month, the post-apocalyptic show was at the top of the streamer, receiving praise and positive responses from audience and critics. The first season earned four Emmy nominations, including outstanding drama series and acting nominations for Brown, Marsden, and Nicholson. Brown also picked up multiple other nominations for the show, including a Golden Globe nod and winning the NAACP Image Award for outstanding actor in a drama series.