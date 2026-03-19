The White Lotus season four adds Kumail Nanjiani and others to cast

The upcoming fourth season of HBO's The White Lotus is expanding its cast, with Kumail Nanjiani coming on board. Also joining the cast are Max Greenfield, Chloe Bennet, Charlie Hall, and Jarrad Paul.
The White Lotus is created by Mike White, who also serves as a writer and director. White also serves as an executive producer on the show along with David Bernad and Mark Kamine. The upcoming season is currently filming in France.
The cast of the upcoming season also features Sandra Bernhard, Helena Bonham Carter, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Dylan Ennis, Vincent Cassel, Corentin Fila and Nadia Tereszkiewicz.
Like the previous seasons the upcoming one will follow the stories of guests and employers of The White Lotus hotel. Set in France the story is said to chronicle events in the titular place in a week.