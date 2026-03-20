John Lithgow considered quitting 'Harry Potter' series amid backlash over J.K. Rowling's views

WASHINGTON: Actor John Lithgow revealed that he considered stepping away from HBO Max's upcoming Harry Potter television reboot following backlash linked to author J.K. Rowling's views on transgender issues, according to Variety.

Lithgow, who is set to portray Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in the series, said in an interview with The New York Times that he does not share Rowling's stance but still believes the Harry Potter books stand "against intolerance and bigotry."

According to the report, the actor was "stung" by strong online reactions after his casting was announced and briefly contemplated quitting the project before ultimately deciding to continue. He also acknowledged that Rowling's views would remain a recurring topic in his public life.

"It will come up in every interview I will ever do for the rest of my life," Lithgow said, according to Variety.