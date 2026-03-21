Fast Forever to be scripted by Michael Lesslie, Vin Diesel shares details

We had previously written about Vin Diesel confirming the title for the 12th and final Fast & Furious film as Fast Forever. The actor has now revealed that screenwriter Michael Lesslie, known for writing The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and Now You See Me 3 will pen the script for the upcoming film. As reported earlier, Louis Letterier returns as director for the concluding chapter in the franchise, which serves as the second part to Fast X (2023). It has set a March 17, 2028 release date, five years after Fast X hit theatres.
In an extensive caption accompanying the post, Diesel reflected on the journey of the franchise, which began in 2001. Highlighting the collaborative nature of the series, he wrote about the contributions of "eight directors" and "countless writers, crew members, performers" who helped sustain the saga over 25 years. He described his meeting with Lesslie as a moment that rekindled a familiar creative energy, noting that the writer's vision for the next chapter carries "something real beating inside it."
Diesel emphasised the emotional weight of crafting a finale, calling it a responsibility owed both to longtime collaborators and to audiences who have remained invested in the story. He also confirmed that the story will revisit Los Angeles, the setting that defined the tone of the original film.
Vin Diesel is reprising his role as Domenic Torreto. Fast X starred Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Jason Statham, Jason Momoa, and Charlize Theron. While many of the cast members including Johnson and Statham are expected to return for the film, a confirmation on the same is awaited. Details of the plotline are also currently unknown but is expected to resolve the cliffhangers left by Fast X.
A sequel was expected in 2025, but unexpected delays led the film to be postponed to 2028. The long-running franchise also saw a spinoff with Johnson and Statham titled Hobbs & Shaw in 2019. The franchise began with Fast & Furious in 2001 and since then, the films have gone on to gross over $7 billion worldwide.