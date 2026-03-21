Fast Forever to be scripted by Michael Lesslie, Vin Diesel shares details

We had previously written about Vin Diesel confirming the title for the 12th and final Fast & Furious film as Fast Forever. The actor has now revealed that screenwriter Michael Lesslie, known for writing The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes and Now You See Me 3 will pen the script for the upcoming film. As reported earlier, Louis Letterier returns as director for the concluding chapter in the franchise, which serves as the second part to Fast X (2023). It has set a March 17, 2028 release date, five years after Fast X hit theatres.