Maya Hawke to star in Netflix’s The God of the Woods adaptation

Popular for her stint as Robin Buckley on Stranger Things, Hawke recently had her Wishful Thinking premiere at SXSW. She stars opposite Lewis Pullman in the Graham Parkes rom-com which is billed to be genre-bending. At the premiere the film was honoured with the Grand Jury Award for Narrative Feature. Hawke also voiced Anxiety in Inside Out 2 and is known for Wildcat, directed by her father, Ethan Hawke. She will next be seen in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The actor who recently tied the knot with musician Christian Lee Hutson is also awaiting her album release with Maitreya Corso, which is scheduled for May 1.