Maya Hawke to star in Netflix’s The God of the Woods adaptation

Stranger Things may have come to an end, but Maya Hawke is not leaving Netflix any time soon. The actor, who played Robin in the series, is now all set to star in the new drama series, The God of the Woods, based on Liz Moore's New York Times bestselling novel.
A multi-generational drama, The God of the Woods is set in the Adirondacks and comes from executive producers and co-showrunners Liz Hannah (The Girl from Plainville) and Liz Moore (Long Bright River).
The series follows the mysterious disappearance of adolescent Barbara Van Laar from her family's summer camp, which is followed by a tragedy that occurred earlier, hinting at a possible connection between the two. The series, which explores the Van Laar family's dark secrets and class tensions, will show how their wealth and influence unravel. unveiling the problematic consequences of authority and its abuse.
Cast as a series regular, Hawke will be seen as Judy Luptack, smart and determined, and the first female investigator of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which is male-dominated. She is enlisted to investigate the missing girl's case. Neal H. Moritz and Pavun Shetty will also executive produce The God of the Woods for Original Film.
Popular for her stint as Robin Buckley on Stranger Things, Hawke recently had her Wishful Thinking premiere at SXSW. She stars opposite Lewis Pullman in the Graham Parkes rom-com which is billed to be genre-bending. At the premiere the film was honoured with the Grand Jury Award for Narrative Feature. Hawke also voiced Anxiety in Inside Out 2 and is known for Wildcat, directed by her father, Ethan Hawke. She will next be seen in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping. The actor who recently tied the knot with musician Christian Lee Hutson is also awaiting her album release with Maitreya Corso, which is scheduled for May 1.