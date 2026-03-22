Kirsten Dunst joins Minecraft Movie sequel

Kirsten Dunst has been announced to be part of the yet to be titled sequel to A Minecraft Movie (2025). Dunst will play the role of Alex, a playable avatar from the Minecraft game, reported Deadline.
Jared Hess who has directed the 2025 film, returns to direct the sequel. Hess has directed the sequel based on a script by Chris Galletta. Star of the 2025 film, Jason Momoa is serving as a producer along with Mary Parent. Legendary and Warner Bros are the banners backing the film.
Returning from the first film are Jack Black as Steve, Momoa as Garrett “The Garbage Man” Garrison, Sebastian Hansen as Henry, Emma Myers as Natalie, Daniell Brooks as Dawn.
Dunst who was last seen in Roofman, will be seen in Ruben Ostlund's The Entertainment System Is Down. The film stars Keanu Reeves in the lead.