Prime Video renews Cross for Season 3

On the heels of the release of Cross' season two finale, Prime Video announced that the series was renewed for a third season. The second season premiered on February 11.
Cross is created by Ben Watkins based on the novels and characters by James Patterson. The series features Aldis Hodge as Detective Aldis Hodge, who possesses the ability to analyse the minds of serial killers in order to find and apprehend them.
The second season of the series follows Alex Cross who tries to discover the vigilante, who is hunting billionaires.
“Aldis has delivered a definitive portrayal of Alex Cross, anchoring the series with depth, intelligence, and heart," said Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios.
The cast for the second season features Matthew Lillard, Jeanine Mason, and Wes Chatham, alongside returning stars Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Samantha Walkes, Juanita Jennings, Caleb Elijah, Melody Hurd, and Johnny Ray Gill.
Hodge, Watkins, and Patterson serve as executive producers on the series.