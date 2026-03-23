Assassin’s Creed series of Netflix goes on floors

Production has commenced on Netflix's live-action Assassin’s Creed series in Rome. Set in the Roman Empire of 64 AD, the series, based on the popular video game of the same name, features an ensemble cast that includes Lola Petticrew, Toby Wallace, Zachary Hart, and Laura Marcus, among others. Roberto Patino serves as the show's executive producer, showrunner, and creator alongside David Wiener.
Netflix describes it as "a high-octane thriller," which explores a less-known war between one faction hellbent on determining the future of mankind through manipulative ways and another that fights to protect free will. According to the official logline, the Assassin’s Creed series "follows its characters across pivotal historical events as they battle to shape humanity’s destiny."
The show also stars Tanzyn Crawford, Nabhaan Rizwan, Claes Bang, alongside the aforementioned actors, in 'series regular' roles. Meanwhile, playing recurring roles are actors Noomi Rapace, Ramzy Bedia, Corrado Invernizzi, and Sean Harris. On the other hand, Sandra Guldberg-Kampp, Youssef Kerkour, Louis McCartney, and Mirren Mack round out the cast.
Speaking about the video game and the series, Patino and Wiener said, "We’ve been fans of Assassin’s Creed since its release in 2007. Every day we work on this show, we come away excited and humbled by the possibilities that Assassin’s Creed opens to us." They added, "Beneath the scope, the spectacle, the parkour and the thrills is a baseline for the most essential kind of human story — about people searching for purpose, struggling with questions of identity and destiny and faith. It is about power and violence and sex and greed and vengeance."
They continued, "But more than anything, this is a show about the value of human connection, across cultures, across time. And it’s about what we stand to lose as a species, when those connections break. We’ve got an amazing team behind us with the folks at Ubisoft and our champions at Netflix, and we’re committed to creating something undeniable for fans all over the planet."
The series continues Netflix’s video game adaptations, which include Splinter Cell: Deathwatch and Castlevania, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.