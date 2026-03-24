Disney drops new trailer for live-action Moana featuring Dwayne Johnson; film set for July 2026 release

LOS ANGELES: Disney recently released the new trailer of the live-action remake of Moana.

The film features newcomer Catherine Laga`aia in the role of Moana, the wayfinder, alongside Dwayne Johnson, who returns as the mischievous demigod Maui from the animated original.

Sharing the new trailer, Dwayne wrote on Instagram, "The ocean chose her for a reason Experience @Disney's MOANA only in theaters JULY 10."

Fans of the original movie will recognise the scenes shown in the trailer, from Moana's interactions with Maui to the crab who's obsessed with shiny objects to the lava and fire creature Te Ka, along with some familiar songs, including "I Am Moana (Song of the Ancestors)," as per The Hollywood Reporter.