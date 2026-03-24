Booker Prize Winner Marlon James to collaborate with Young Sherlock producers
Booker Prize winning author Marlon James is set to collaborate with Motive Pictures, the producers of Prime Video's Young Sherlock, for two new series. James won the prize in 2015, for his novel A Brief History of Seven Killings.
Deadline reported that one of the series is a gory adventure called Marauders, which is set in the Caribbean Sea, during the Golden Age of Piracy. The other project is called The School, is a geopolitical thriller, which plays through the Americas.
James' novel, A Brief History of Seven Killings, follows decades of tulmultous events in Jamaica, including the attempted assasination of Bob Marley.
Young Sherlock is developed by Guy Ritchie and Peter Harness, and premiered on Prime Video on March 4. Based on Arthur Conan Doyle's characters and Andrew Lane's Young Sherlock Holmes novels, the series follows a 19-year-old Sherlock Holmes and his adventures in Oxford University.