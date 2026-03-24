Singer Ronnie Bowman passes away at 64

LOS ANGELES: Singer Ronnie Bowman, best known for co-writing songs recorded by top country stars like Chris Stapleton, Kenny Chesney and George Strait, is no more. He passed away on Sunday at the age of 64.

As per Billboard, Bowman suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle accident in Ashland City, Tennessee, on Saturday, and unfortunately, the following afternoon, he breathed his last.

Mourning his demise, Bowman's family in a statement said, "Ronnie was beloved by so many in our music community, whom he loved so dearly. We are beyond grateful for all of the love & outpouring toward us already. Right now, as we process, we just covet your prayers. We have no words at this time, but thank you and graciously request that you honor our privacy while we try to put our heads around this and grieve."