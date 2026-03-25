Kirsten Dunst to star in The Housemaid’s Secret

Earlier, we reported about director Paul Feig and actor Sydney Sweeney coming back together for a sequel to their recently released film The Housemaid. The latest development about the sequel, titled The Housemaid’s Secret, is that Kirsten Dunst has joined the cast.
The film is an adaptation of Freida McFadden's novel of the same name, which marked the second book in her Housemaid series. The novel series follows Millie Calloway, played by Sydney Sweeney in the film, who becomes an attendant at an affluent couple's penthouse. When she is not permitted to meet her employer, Wendy Garrick, Calloway starts to suspect her husband.
Announcing Kirsten Dunst's casting, distributor Lionsgate shared a line from The Housemaid’s Secret that reads, "I would prefer if you refer to me as Mrs. Garrick." While Dunst has been confirmed to play the role of Wendy Garrick, Lionsgate is yet to announce the actor who will play her husband in the The Housemaid sequel.
The film is directed by Feig from a screenplay by Rebecca Sonnenshine, who also wrote the first part. Also returning for the film is Michele Morrone, who reprises his role as a groundskeeper named Enzo Accardi.
The movie is produced by Feig himself alongside Laura Fischer, in addition to Sydney Sweeney of Fifty-Fifty Films and Todd Lieberman of Hidden Pictures.
Author Freida McFadden expressed her excitement for Dunst's casting in the movie, in addition to her countless fans. Meanwhile, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group's President, Erin Westerman, called it "a privilege" to have Dunst onboard for the role of Wendy Garrick in the film. Calling Dunst "an icon," Westerman said, "Her career reflects extraordinary range and fearlessness. Opposite the ever-magnetic Sydney Sweeney, she will be an electrifying force in a world where nothing is ever quite as it seems."
While Lionsgate is yet to disclose the film's release date, they revealed in the latest announcement post that it is set to hit theatres soon.