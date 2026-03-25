Kirsten Dunst to star in The Housemaid’s Secret

Author Freida McFadden expressed her excitement for Dunst's casting in the movie, in addition to her countless fans. Meanwhile, Lionsgate Motion Picture Group's President, Erin Westerman, called it "a privilege" to have Dunst onboard for the role of Wendy Garrick in the film. Calling Dunst "an icon," Westerman said, "Her career reflects extraordinary range and fearlessness. Opposite the ever-magnetic Sydney Sweeney, she will be an electrifying force in a world where nothing is ever quite as it seems."