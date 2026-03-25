Mahershala Ali to star in Task season 2

Actor Mahershala Ali has been added to the cast of Task season 2, HBO announced earlier this Tuesday. Reportedly, the actor is set to portray a DEA officer named Eddie Barnes in Philadelphia. He joins Mark Ruffalo, who reprises his role as Tom Brandis from the critically acclaimed first season.
Reports suggest that Brandis takes over a new taskforce and Barnes' team gets into a conflict with the former's unit in the second season. Task season 2 also brings Brad Ingelsby back as the showrunner, executive producer and screenwriter. It reunites Ingelsby with HBO after their collaboration on the critically acclaimed series Mare of Eastown, starring Kate Winslet in the lead role.
Also serving as executive producers on the second season of Task are Mark Roybal and Paul Lee for the studio wiip, in addition to Ruffalo himself, Ron Schmidt, and Jeremiah Zagar.
On the other hand, Karen Wacker and Nicole Jordan-Webber will be part of the series as co-executive producers.
The upcoming season of Task brings Mahershala Ali back to the web series space after a long time. While the actor had a voice role in 2021's Invincible and served as a narrator on 2023's Chimp Empire, his last major role in a web series came in the third season of True Detective, released in 2019.
On the film front, Ali was last seen in Jurassic World: Rebirth, co-starring Scarlett Johanson. The actor's upcoming projects also include Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, a dramatic thriller that is written and directed by Bassam Tariq. He also has voice roles in films such as Wildwood and Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.
On the other hand, Mark Ruffalo's upcoming films include Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Good Sex, Being Heumann, and Santo Subito!