Marvel Studios renews Wonder Man for second season
Marvel Studios has announced a second season for its series Wonder Man. Lead actors Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Ben Kingsley are set to reprise their roles as Simon Williams and Trevor Slattery, respectively, in Wonder Man season 2.
Created by Destin Daniel Cretton alongside Andrew Guest, the first season follows Simon Williams, a man who struggles to become an actor in Hollywood because the industry bans actors with superpowers from working in it. However, when he learns about filmmaker Von Kovak's (Zlatko Burić) remake of an old superhero movie, titled Wonder Man, Williams auditions for a role in it. The first season also starred Kingsley as Williams' mentor, Trevor Slattery, an actor who has hidden motives. The series explores the audition process, studio politics and superhero fatigue in Hollywood, among other themes.
Wonder Man has an open ending, finishing a particular relationship arc, so it is not certain what path it will tread in the next season.
The first season dropped on JioHotstar in January and has earned positive reviews from critics. Notably, it found a place on Nielsen's recent list of top ten original series.
Wonder Man is only the third live-action series from Marvel Studios to have a second season, the other two being Loki, which released its second season in 2023, and Daredevil: Born Again, whose next season is set to drop on JioHotstar on March 25. Its other projects WandaVision and Agatha All Along are standalone series with a connected narrative thread. The upcoming show VisionQuest will also join WandaVision and Agatha All Along with an interconnected story, following the character White Vision from WandaVision.
Known as the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Ring, Destin Daniel Cretton's upcoming projects also include include Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland and Zendaya, among others. Cretton also serves as an executive producer and a director on Wonder Man season 2. On the other hand, Guest comes back as an executive producer and the showrunner as well.