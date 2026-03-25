Marvel Studios renews Wonder Man for second season

Wonder Man is only the third live-action series from Marvel Studios to have a second season, the other two being Loki, which released its second season in 2023, and Daredevil: Born Again, whose next season is set to drop on JioHotstar on March 25. Its other projects WandaVision and Agatha All Along are standalone series with a connected narrative thread. The upcoming show VisionQuest will also join WandaVision and Agatha All Along with an interconnected story, following the character White Vision from WandaVision.