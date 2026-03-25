'Lion King’ composer sues comedian for USD 27 million over 'Circle of Life' translation

Disney’s official translation of the opening phrase “Nants’ingonyama bagithi Baba" is “All hail the king, we all bow in the presence of the king.”

“Hay! baba, sizongqoba,” the chant continues. It translates to “Through you we will emerge victoriously,” according to Morake.

In the episode of One54 cited in the lawsuit, the podcast's Nigerian hosts initially sing the chant with incoherent and incorrect words. Jonasi corrects them, and says “That's not how you sing it, don't mess up our language like that.”

Jonasi then sings the correct lyrics in Zulu. When asked, he says they translate to: “Look, there’s a lion. Oh my god.” The hosts burst out laughing, saying that they had previously thought the chant was something more “beautiful and majestic.”

Circle of Life, with music by Elton John and English-language lyrics by Tim Rice, came up in the broader context of Jonasi's critique of “The Lion King” franchise as profiting off of simplistic narratives about the African continent for non-African audiences.

“The lions had American accents in Africa, and then you had the monkey with an accent," Jonasi said, and they went on to critique the “Black Panther” movies and other renderings of Africa in popular American culture.

Morake's lawyers acknowledged in the complaint that “ingonyama” can literally translate to “lion,” but say it's used in the song as a “royal metaphor” that invokes kingship, and that Jonasi intentionally misrepresented “an African vocal proclamation grounded in South African tradition."

The lawsuit says Jonasi “received a standing ovation” for a similar joke he made about the song during a March 12 stand-up performance in Los Angeles. Such viral statements, it says, are interfering with Morake’s business relationships with Disney and his income from royalties, causing more than $20 million in actual damages. The lawsuit also seeks $7 million in punitive damages.