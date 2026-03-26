Apple TV renews For All Mankind for sixth and final season

As the premiere date for the fifth season of For All Mankind nears, Apple TV announced that the series has been renewed for a sixth and final season. The fifth season is set to premiere on March 27.
For All Mankind has been created by Ronald D Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi. Wolpert and Nedivi serve as showrunners. They also serve as executive producers alongside Moore, Maril Davis, Kira Snyder, David Weddle, Bradley Thompson and Seth Edelstein. Tall Ship Productions and Sony Pictures Television are backing the series along with Apple TV.
For All Mankind features Joel Kinnaman, Toby Kebbell, Edi Gathegi, Cynthy Wu, Coral Pena, Wrenn Schmidt, Mireille Enos, Costa Ronin, Sean Kaufman, Ruby Cruz, and Ines Asserson, in its cast.
The plotline of the fifth season reads, "The fifth season is set in the 2010s, years since the Goldilocks asteroid heist. Happy Valley has grown into a thriving colony with thousands of residents and a base for new missions that will take us even further into the solar system. But with the nations of Earth now demanding law and order on the Red Planet, friction continues to build between the people who live on Mars and their former home."