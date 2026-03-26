First look at Harry Potter series unveiled

The first official look at the world of HBO's Harry Potter has been unveiled. The upcoming adaptation of JK Rowling's books is set to premiere in 2027.
The image shows Harry Potter (Dominic McLaughlin) walking towards, what seems like a Quidditch stadium, for a match between Gryffindor and Hufflepuff.
The series will also star Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley. The rest of the cast includes John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Nick Frost, Paapa Essiedu, Bertie Carvel, Anton Lesser, Paul Whitehouse, Johnny Flynn, Bel Powley, Elijah Oshin, Finn Stephens, William Nash, Sirine Saba, Richard Durden, Brid Brennan, Leigh Gill, and Warwick Davis, amongst others.
Hans Zimmer is set to serve as a composer for the series along with the Bleeding Fingers collective.
The upcoming series is written by Francesca Gardiner, with Mark Mylod serving as a director. Gardiner and Mylod serve as executive producer with author JK Rowling, Neil Blair, David Heyman, and Ruth Kenley-Letts. Bronte Film, Heyday Films, and Warner Bros Television are backing the series.