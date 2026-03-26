Biopic on Georges St-Pierre, legendary mixed martial artist, in development

Legendary mixed martial artist and UFC champion Georges St-Pierre is set to be the subject of a film, to be directed by Thomas Soto, according to Variety. The MMA fighter confirmed the news in a recent statement, where he said that he has been wanting to see his story getting the big screen treatment for a while now.
The film will explore Georges St-Pierre's journey from his humble beginnings in Quebec's Saint-Isidore region to winning Ultimate Fighting Championship titles in multiple different weight classes. That said, the makers of the film will look at what Georges St-Pierre is like as a man rather than as a global icon. “I want to tell the story of Georges behind GSP in a way that feels intimate, honest and deeply human,” director Thomas Soto stated. “To me, bringing that story to the world is both a privilege and a responsibility," the filmmaker added.
Director Thomas Soto is known for his short film Hold the Lighthouse, as well as his work on the series Still I Rise and Six Degrees.
Vito Balenzano and Bruno Rosato are set to produce the film, with Jean-Christophe Pelchat and Brandon St-Jacques serving as executive producers. The makers are expected to announce the lead actors for the film at a later date.
St-Pierre is among the best-ever mixed martial artists. He is a middleweight and welterweight champion with a 26-2 win-loss record at the UFC. He is also known for his work as a philanthropist, a businessperson, and a cultural ambassador for Canada and Quebec. It is worth noting that he has also starred in fictional roles in films such as Kickboxer: Vengeance and Captain America: The Winter Soldier.