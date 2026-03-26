Biopic on Georges St-Pierre, legendary mixed martial artist, in development

The film will explore Georges St-Pierre's journey from his humble beginnings in Quebec's Saint-Isidore region to winning Ultimate Fighting Championship titles in multiple different weight classes. That said, the makers of the film will look at what Georges St-Pierre is like as a man rather than as a global icon. “I want to tell the story of Georges behind GSP in a way that feels intimate, honest and deeply human,” director Thomas Soto stated. “To me, bringing that story to the world is both a privilege and a responsibility," the filmmaker added.