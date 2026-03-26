New Lord of the Rings film in development with Stephen Colbert

Popular television host Stephen Colbert, his scenarist son Peter McGee, and writer Philippa Boyens are developing a new Lord of the Rings movie, Warner Bros announced through social media earlier this Wednesday. It is expected to commence production after The Hunt for Gollum, which is set to star and to be directed by Andy Serkis. Before making the announcement with Stephen Colbert in a video conference call, the original LOTR trilogy's director Peter Jackson gave an update about The Hunt for Gollum. Speaking about the film, which brings back Serkis in the iconic Gollum role, Jackson said, "Andy is doing a terrific job. It’s looking amazing. The script is coming together really well and I think it’s going to be a really good film."