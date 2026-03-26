Adam Sandler, Willem Dafoe and others team up for Netflix's Time Out

Actor Adam Sandler is all set to star alongside Willem Dafoe, Gaby Hoffmann, F Murray Abraham, Steve Zahn and Adam Horovitz for the upcoming film Time Out for Netflix. A psychological drama, the movie is a remake of the 2001 French film L'Emploi du temps and will be written, helmed and backed by Scott Cooper.
Time Out revolves around Vincent (Sandler), who is recently fired from his job. He can’t bring himself to tell his wife and family. Rather than reveal the truth, he spins a web of lies to conceal his situation. He escalates his lies further when he creates an investment scheme and asks friends to contribute. His deception threatens to overwhelm his life and his family. The original film was directed by Laurent Cantet and Robin Campillo.
"I first encountered Laurent Cantet’s film in 2001, and it's lived with me ever since," said Cooper in a statement. "I've been thinking about revisiting it for years, but now felt like the right moment — we're living in a time where questions of identity, work, and self-worth have become impossible to ignore," he added.
Time Out will add onto Sandler's list of popular films released on the streamer which include the Murder Mystery and its sequel, Happy Gilmore 2, The Meyerowitz Stories and the recent Jay Kelly. Further details regarding the extended cast and a release date are yet to be revealed by the makers.
Cooper recently directed the Bruce Springsteen biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, starring Jeremy Allen White as the iconic singer-songwriter. His other credits include Crazy Heart, Out of the Furnace, Black Mass, Hostiles, Antlers and The Pale Blue Eye.