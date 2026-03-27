MPs write to Ashwini Vaishnaw raising concern over CBFC's certification denial to ‘The Voice of Hind Rajab'

NEW DELHI: A group of Parliament MPs has written to Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw, expressing concern over reports that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has declined certification to the film 'The Voice of Hind Rajab', preventing its public exhibition in India without a written order.

The signatories include Jairam Ramesh, John Brittas, Ram Gopal Yadav, Manoj Kumar Jha, Rajathi, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haris Beeran and Javed Ali Khan. They urged the government to direct the CBFC to examine the film in line with constitutional principles on freedom of expression and grant certification at the earliest.

The MPs said denial of certification raises concerns about transparency, due process and artistic freedom. They noted that the Cinematograph Act, 1952 provides for a structured and reasoned certification process, and decisions on film exhibition must follow statutory principles.