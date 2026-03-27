Ryan Gosling to lead new film for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' directors

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Ryan Gosling will headline the next feature film from "Everything Everywhere All at Once" directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Universal Pictures has set the untitled sci-fi action comedy for November 19, 2027, release with production set to begin in Los Angeles this summer, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The casting deal closed just days after Gosling's latest blockbuster, Amazon MGM's "Project Hail Mary", surpassed box office expectations, grossing USD 100 million in North America and USD 155 million worldwide.

Plot details remain under wraps, though Kwan offered some details of the story during an interview with Collider on the sidelines of the South By Southwest festival.

"Fun sci-fi, action comedy with a big heart. Very existential. All those things that you would hope that one of our movies would be," he said.