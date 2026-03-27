Taylor Swift takes home 7 awards at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026

LOS ANGELES: Taylor Swift clearly dominated the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2026 with seven wins.

On Thursday night, she picked up the most trophies at the latest edition of iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Swift was on hand with her fiance, Travis Kelce, to first accept the award for best pop album of the year with "The Life of a Showgirl," as presented by Raye.

On receiving the award, Swift said, "I think that this album feels very happy and confident and free because that's the way that I get to feel every single day of my life, because of my fiance who's here tonight. So thanks for all the vibes. I really just wanted to say thank you also to iHeart and thank you to anyone who cared about 'The Fate of Ophelia,' because you made that into the biggest hit of my career, which is crazy at this point. And thank you."