Dylan O’Brien, Hudson Williams to star in dark comedy thriller 'Apparatus'

LOS ANGELES: Actors Dylan O’Brien and Hudson Williams are set to star in an upcoming darkly comedic thriller titled Apparatus.

O’Brien is known for his role in The Maze Runner series, while Williams has appeared in projects such as Heated Rivalry, Allegiance and Tracker, among others. He has also featured in several short films.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the film is directed by Sofia Banzhaf, who is making her feature directorial debut with the project. She previously directed the short film I Am in the World as Free and Slender as a Deer on a Plain, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival.