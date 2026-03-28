Rob Lowe joins Cameron Diaz and Stephen Merchant's next

Rob Lowe is the latest to join the cast of Stephen Merchant and Cameron Diaz's upcoming rom-com for Amazon MGM Studios. The yet-to-be-titled film will see Merchant star and direct from a screenplay he co-wrote with John Butler.
He joins previously announced cast members Jake Lacy, Josh Segarra, Sherry Cola, Fabrizio Guido, Lisa Gilroy, Myra Lucretia Taylor and Dustin Ybarra.
According to the makers, the film centres on a career-obsessed British man (Merchant) working at a luxury New York hotel who requires a spouse to maintain appearances. He enters a convenient arrangement with a cash-strapped stand-up comedian (Diaz) seeking health insurance. What begins as a practical agreement gradually evolves into an unforeseen romantic connection.
The film is produced by Lee Eisenberg and Merchant, alongside Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver and Josh Fagen. Natalie Sandy serves as executive producer.
Rob Lowe has built a diverse career across film, television, and writing. His notable works include St. Elmo’s Fire, About Last Night, and The Outsiders, along with the popular series Parks and Recreation. He has also appeared in projects like Behind the Candelabra, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and Tommy Boy. More recently, Lowe has taken on both acting and producing roles in 9-1-1: Lone Star, a Texas-set spinoff of the 9-1-1 franchise.