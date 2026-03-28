Rob Lowe joins Cameron Diaz and Stephen Merchant's next

Rob Lowe has built a diverse career across film, television, and writing. His notable works include St. Elmo’s Fire, About Last Night, and The Outsiders, along with the popular series Parks and Recreation. He has also appeared in projects like Behind the Candelabra, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, and Tommy Boy. More recently, Lowe has taken on both acting and producing roles in 9-1-1: Lone Star, a Texas-set spinoff of the 9-1-1 franchise.