The Daniels' next film to star Ryan Gosling

Fresh from the release of Project Hail Mary, actor Ryan Gosling has reportedly found his next project. According to Deadline, the actor is set to star in a film directed by the Daniels for Universal Pictures. While the Daniels made a film titled Swiss Army Man in 2016, it is Everything Everywhere All at Once that brought them global fame, having landed the Best Director and Best Picture Oscar awards in 2023.
The directors and Universal Pictures are yet to reveal anything about the film, but reports say that it is set to go on floors in Los Angeles this summer. The Daniels and Jonathan Wang are set to produce the film under the Playgrounds banner as part of its agreement with Universal Pictures.
The project is expected to mark the director duo's comeback after 2022's Everything Everywhere All at Once, which offers a unique blend of genres, including science-fiction, fantasy, comedy, and martial arts. Reportedly, the directors started working on the project for Universal Pictures in 2024 and have been keeping it a secret since then.
Coming back to Ryan Gosling, the actor has reportedly had the biggest opening of his career with Project Hail Mary, an epic adaptation of Andy Weir's novel of the same name. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film has grossed more than $140 million at the global box office, according to reports. Ryan Gosling's upcoming projects include Star Wars: Starfighter, which is slated for a May 28, 2027, release. He is also the producer of Love of Your Life, starring Margaret Qualley and directed by Rachel Morrison.