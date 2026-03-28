The Daniels' next film to star Ryan Gosling

Coming back to Ryan Gosling, the actor has reportedly had the biggest opening of his career with Project Hail Mary, an epic adaptation of Andy Weir's novel of the same name. Directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the film has grossed more than $140 million at the global box office, according to reports. Ryan Gosling's upcoming projects include Star Wars: Starfighter, which is slated for a May 28, 2027, release. He is also the producer of Love of Your Life, starring Margaret Qualley and directed by Rachel Morrison.