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Tenet fame Himesh Patel on board Ryan Coogler's The X-Files reboot

Himesh Patel, who joins Ryan Coogler's The X-Files reboot, has starred in Christopher Nolan's Tenet (2020), and will reunite with Nolan in The Odyssey
From L to R: A poster for the original The X-Files, Ryan Coogler, Himesh Patel
From L to R: A poster for the original The X-Files, Ryan Coogler, Himesh Patel
Cinema Express Desk
Updated on
1 min read

Ryan Coogler's The X-Files reboot has added Himesh Patel to its cas. Patel, who has starred in Christopher Nolan's Tenet (2020), joins Danielle Deadwyler as a co-lead, reported Deadline.

Jennifer Yale, who has previously worked as a showrunner on The Copenhagen Test, is the showrunner for the upcoming series. She will also serve as an executive producer alongside Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian, and Chris Carter, creator of the original The X-Files. Proximity Media, Onyx Collective, Hulu, and 20th Century Television are backing the film.

Ryan Coogler's The X-Files reboot casts Danielle Deadwyler as co-lead

The upcoming series will centre on two highly decorated FBI agents (Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel), who are assigned to a division dedicated phenomena.

The original series was set around two FBI agents Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) and Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson), who investigate cases regarding paranormal phenomena.

Patel will reunite with Nolan in The Odyssey, in which he will essay Eurylochus. The drama is set to release on July 17. He will also star as Dr Watson in Enola Holmes 3, which features Millie Bobby Brown in the titular role and Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes.

Coogler won his first Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for his period horror, Sinners (2025).

Oscars 2026: Sinners director Ryan Coogler turns heads with blues guitar and treble clef braided into his hair
Ryan Coogler
Himesh Patel
The X-Files

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