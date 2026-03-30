Glen Powell to voice Fox McCloud in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Glen Powell is all set to voice the iconic role of Fox McCloud in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie from Universal, the sequel to 2023 box office hit The The Super Mario Bros. Movie.
Directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, who also directed The Super Mario Bros Movie, the film is releasing theatrically on April 1.
Powell confirmed the news through a video posted on Instagram. The actor, who recently appeared in the thriller How to Make a Killing and last year's Running Man, will voice the iconic space pilot from Nintendo's 'Star Fox' video game series.
McCloud is a professional pilot who leas the mercenary team Star Fox. He was also seen in the larger Nintendo space as the protagonist, including the Super Smash Bros. series. The other newcomers for the upcoming film include Brie Larson, Donald Glover and Benny Safdie as Princess Rosalina, yoshi and Bowser Jr. respectively.
The film stars an ensemble voice cast consisting of Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, reprising their roles from the first film.
The Super Mario Bros Movie follows the adventure of two Italian American plumbers, Mario and Luigi, who gets entangled in a war between The Mushroom Kingdom, headed by Princess Peach, and the Koopas, headed by Bowser. In the sequel The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Mario and Luigi, along with their friends adventure into outer space where they meet Princess Rosalina and face off against Bowser and his son, Bowser Jr..