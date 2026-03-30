John Hannah to reunite with Rachel Weisz for Brendan Fraser's The Mummy reboot

Universal Studios' The Mummy Reboot is bringing back the iconic trio: Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz and John Hannah. The latter, who plays Evelyn O'Connell's brother Jonathan, has officially joined the cast of the upcoming installment in the horror-adventure franchise, returning to the film series after 18 years.
As reported earlier, Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are set to direct the upcoming film from a script by David Coggeshall. The duo created Ready or Not in 2019 and had also revived the Scream franchise for Paramount in 2022. Additional cast members are also not announced yet. The film will reportedly be the fourth film in the franchise and a continuation of the events from the second Mummy film, ignoring the third part. Plot details for the new film has been kept under wraps.
The Mummy series headlined by Brendan Fraser spawned three films - the first and second, directed by Stephen Sommers were released in 1999 and 2001 respectively. Sommers had directed the 1999 film loosely based on the original film of 1932, switching from horror to action where treasure hunter Rick O'Connell travels to Hamunaptra, the City of the Dead, with librarian Evelyn Carnahan and her older brother Jonathan. There, they accidentally awaken Imhotep, a cursed high priest with supernatural powers. The 1999 film and The Mummy Returns (2001) were highly profitable for the Studio, grossing over $400 million worldwide and later went on to become a cult-classic among fans.
A prequel film The Scorpion King, headlined by Dwayne Johnson was released in 2002 and an animated series was also produced from 2001 to 2003. The third Mummy film, Tomb of the Dragon Emperor hit theatres in 2008 with Maria Bello replacing Weisz. The film moved on from the Imhotep plot and focussed on the Terracotta Army's origins. John Hannah played the character in all three films of The Mummy, adding his own quirks and bringing comic-relief to the films.
Sean Daniel, who backed the three films with his late partner James Jacks, is returning to produce along with Radio Silence collaborators William Sherak, James Vanderbilt and Paul Neinstein, who are producing through their Project X Entertainment banner. The new Mummy film is slated to release in theatres on May 19, 2028.
Hannah is also best known for Sliding Doors and Four Weddings and a Funeral. He recently starred in the sixth season of Black Mirror, besides playing key roles in Netflix’s The Decameron and HBO’s The Last of Us.