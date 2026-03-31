Stefan Kapicic joins Keanu Reeves' actioner, reunites with director Tim Miller

A decade after Deadpool disrupted the superhero genre with its irreverent tone, director Tim Miller and actor Stefan Kapičić are collaborating once again, this time for a high-concept sci-fi action film headlined by Keanu Reeves. Kapičić’s role in the film has not been officially revealed, though he is expected to take on a character that could oppose Reeves’ protagonist.
The yet-to-be-titled project, backed by Warner Bros., is currently being shot in the Dominican Republic. While the storyline remains under wraps, early reports suggest the screenplay by Ian Shorr draws tonal inspiration from films like Edge of Tomorrow and The Shallows, hinting at a mix of time-loop mechanics and survival-driven tension.
The actor is widely recognised for voicing and performing the metal-skinned mutant Colossus in Deadpool 2 and making a brief appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine. Beyond the Marvel franchise, his credits include an episode of the animated anthology Love, Death & Robots, another collaboration with Miller, as well as appearances in Better Call Saul and the horror feature The Last Voyage of the Demeter.
The ensemble cast of the upcoming film also features Callie Cooke, Steven Waddington, Nicholas Duvernay, Abraham Popoola, Anastasia Sofina and Bobby Holland Hanton. Producing duties are being handled by Matthew Vaughn, Aaron Ryder, Andrew Swett and John Zaozirny, with Scott Lumpkin serving as executive producer. The film is slated to hit theatres on August 13, 2027.