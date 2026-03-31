HBO already working on Harry Potter season 2, aims to avoid long breaks between seasons

Even before the first season premieres, HBO has begun laying the groundwork for the next chapter of its ambitious Harry Potter adaptation. Network executive Casey Bloys confirmed that writing is already underway for Season 2, signalling a proactive approach to the series’ long-term rollout.
Speaking to The Times of London, Bloys explained that the team is keen to maintain continuity between seasons, especially given the young cast. “Our goal is to not have a huge gap, you know, especially because the kids are growing,” he said, while clarifying that the scale of the production makes yearly releases unlikely. “It’s not going to be an annual; the show is too big and too massive. But … they’re writing season two now.”
The series is designed as a faithful retelling of JK Rowling’s seven-book saga, with each season adapting one novel. The first season draws from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, and its trailer has already teased several iconic moments: from Harry receiving his Hogwarts letter to his first journey on the Hogwarts Express and discovering a Quidditch broomstick. Familiar figures like Dumbledore, Snape, and Draco Malfoy also make brief appearances.
Leading the cast is Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, alongside Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley and Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger. The supporting ensemble includes John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, among others.
Production for the series took place at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden. The project is steered by showrunner Francesca Gardiner, with Mark Mylod, known for his work on Succession, directing multiple episodes. Rowling also serves as an executive producer alongside Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts and David Heyman.
The Harry Potter series is scheduled for a Christmas premiere on December 25, 2026.