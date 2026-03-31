Is Hollywood making an investigation show about Jeffrey Epstein case?

LOS ANGELES: A limited series about the investigation that blew open the Jeffrey Epstein case is in the works.

Sony Pictures Television has collaborated with Adam McKay to create an investigation drama, which will feature Laura Dern, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Dern is set to star in the drama, which is based on Miami Herald investigative reporter Julie K. Brown's book Perversion of Justice: The Jeffrey Epstein Story. She will play Brown in the series.

Sharon Hoffman, known for her work on Mrs. America and Pieces of Her, is set to write the project and will also serve as co-showrunner alongside Eileen Myers, whose credits include The Night Agent.