Sydney Sweeney’s 'The Housemaid’s Secret' set for December 2027 release

LOS ANGELES: Sydney Sweeney’s The Housemaid’s Secret is set to arrive in cinemas on 17 December 2027.

Directed by Paul Feig, the film is a sequel to the hit thriller The Housemaid.

The Housemaid became a commercial success, grossing nearly USD 400 million worldwide against a USD 35 million budget. The film opened to a modest USD 19 million but remained a major draw throughout the holiday season, according to Variety.

Lionsgate, the studio behind the R-rated suspense thriller, is once again positioning the film as counter-programming during the busy Christmas period. The Housemaid’s Secret is currently scheduled to debut on the same day as Avengers: Secret Wars and The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, which belong to male-skewing franchises.