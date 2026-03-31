Sydney Sweeney’s 'The Housemaid’s Secret' set for December 2027 release

LOS ANGELES: Sydney Sweeney’s The Housemaid’s Secret is set to arrive in cinemas on 17 December 2027.
Directed by Paul Feig, the film is a sequel to the hit thriller The Housemaid.
The Housemaid became a commercial success, grossing nearly USD 400 million worldwide against a USD 35 million budget. The film opened to a modest USD 19 million but remained a major draw throughout the holiday season, according to Variety.
Lionsgate, the studio behind the R-rated suspense thriller, is once again positioning the film as counter-programming during the busy Christmas period. The Housemaid’s Secret is currently scheduled to debut on the same day as Avengers: Secret Wars and The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, which belong to male-skewing franchises.
Sweeney will return alongside Michele Morrone, who also appeared in the first film. Kirsten Dunst is joining the cast. Based on Freida McFadden’s bestselling novel, the sequel follows Sweeney’s character Millie, who was hired in the original story as a live-in maid for a wealthy family with a dark secret, as she takes up a job “keeping house for a woman she is never allowed to see”, only to uncover the truth behind a locked door that threatens to expose secrets far darker than her own.
The Housemaid’s Secret is set to go on floors by the end of this year. Feig returns as director alongside screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine, who adapted the first book. Feig is also producing with Todd Lieberman of Hidden Pictures, Laura Fischer of Pretty Dangerous, and Sweeney through Fifty-Fifty Films.