Zendaya says she will ‘disappear for a while’ after string of film releases

LOS ANGELES: Zendaya has said she will be “disappearing” for a while following a line-up of back-to-back film releases.
Zendaya is set to star alongside Robert Pattinson in The Drama, followed by the final season of Euphoria, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three and The Odyssey.
According to reports, she will also appear in Avengers: Doomsday.
The actor said she hopes audiences do not get “sick” of her and expressed gratitude to her fans.
“I just hope people don’t get sick of me, and I really appreciate everyone who supports any of the films and supports my career in any way. I’m deeply appreciative,” she told Fandango in an interview.
“I just hope you don’t get sick of me this year because, I’ll tell you what, I’m disappearing for a little bit. I’m going to have to go into hiding for just a little while,” she added.
Her next film, The Drama, is set to be released on 3 April and is directed by Kristoffer Borgli.
The film revolves around an engaged couple whose relationship is put to the test when an unexpected revelation derails their wedding week.