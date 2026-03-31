Zendaya says she will ‘disappear for a while’ after string of film releases

LOS ANGELES: Zendaya has said she will be “disappearing” for a while following a line-up of back-to-back film releases.

Zendaya is set to star alongside Robert Pattinson in The Drama, followed by the final season of Euphoria, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Dune: Part Three and The Odyssey.

According to reports, she will also appear in Avengers: Doomsday.

The actor said she hopes audiences do not get “sick” of her and expressed gratitude to her fans.