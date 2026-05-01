Britney Spears charged with driving under influence of drugs and alcohol in California

LOS ANGELES: Britney Spears has been charged in California with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol, authorities have said.

The 44-year-old pop star was on Thursday charged with a single misdemeanour count of driving under the combined influence of alcohol and at least one drug, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said.

A representative for Spears had no immediate comment.

The criminal complaint does not specify what type or quantity of alcohol or drugs Spears is alleged to have used.

Spears, who has since entered substance abuse treatment, was arrested on March 4 after she was stopped for driving her black BMW at speed and erratically on US 101 near her home, the California Highway Patrol said.

She was found to be possibly impaired, took a series of field sobriety tests, and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of alcohol and drugs before being taken to a Ventura County jail, the CHP said.

She was released on bail the following day.