The Devil Wears Prada 2 Movie Review: A glossy retelling of the dreamers vs pragmatists tale

The cinematography leaves much to be desired, with its marked revulsion towards any sort of depth or contrast (Having said that, the snap-zooms and tasteful editing were fun). The smooth, hazy, low-resolution look is characteristic of the OTT-era corporate filmmaking. The writing mirrors the other undesirable qualities of this era as well. There seems to be a conscious effort to make this thematically layered story as unsubtle and smooth-brain-friendly as possible. It is not enough to stage a scene in a hall with a giant fresco of ‘The Last Supper’, we also need to see the characters talk about the painting, how the central theme of the painting is ‘betrayal’, how it possibly hints at an oncoming betrayal, and for good measure, the camera pans from the painting to the dinner table, with Miranda sitting at the centre. It is not enough to show Andy and her boyfriend discussing how a restructuring might destroy Runway; we have to hear the boyfriend say, “This situation is sort of like this building we are in right now, which I renovated.” These layers don’t feel like detailing when they constantly point them out to us; it just makes the characters sound artificial. The Devil Wears Prada 2 flirts with a list of interesting and relevant themes, like the increasing erosion of artistry by digital media, the insufferable techbros, the all-consuming rise of technocapitalism, and fears of AI. It would have been interesting to see these themes explored further.