Jonah Hill teases new comedy ‘Cut Off’, calls it 'pure stupidity'

WASHINGTON: Actor and filmmaker Jonah Hill has offered a playful preview of his upcoming comedy Cut Off, describing it as “pure stupidity” and promising audiences a deliberately silly, light-hearted film experience, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Speaking at the SmartLess Live event, Hill joked about the tone of the film, which is due for theatrical release on 17 July.

“Next one is pure stupidity,” he said, adding: “It’s dumb. I’m about to go on a run of just the dumbest… you’ve ever seen in your entire life. I hope you left your brains at home.”

Hill revealed that the story follows him and Kristen Wiig as wealthy, dim-witted heirs in their mid-40s who are cut off by their affluent parents. The parents are played by Bette Midler and Nathan Lane. He compared the film’s tone to Step Brothers, Clueless and Trading Places, calling it “classic comedy”.