Justin Theroux calls his 'Devil Wears Prada 2' character ‘ridiculous’ as he praises co-stars at premiere

NEW YORK: Actor Justin Theroux has opened up about his role in The Devil Wears Prada 2, describing his character as “silly” and revealing that he had the most fun “being ridiculous” on screen.

Speaking at the film’s premiere, the 54-year-old actor teased his character, Benji Barnes, calling him “such an idiot”.

“The most fun thing about playing him was how silly he was,” Theroux said. “He’s such an idiot. To be able to be ridiculous, wear ridiculous clothes — I have a really ridiculous hair thing going on, I’m bald, but then it’s like my hair’s falling out — that was the most fun.”