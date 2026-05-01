Justin Theroux calls his 'Devil Wears Prada 2' character ‘ridiculous’ as he praises co-stars at premiere

NEW YORK: Actor Justin Theroux has opened up about his role in The Devil Wears Prada 2, describing his character as “silly” and revealing that he had the most fun “being ridiculous” on screen.
Speaking at the film’s premiere, the 54-year-old actor teased his character, Benji Barnes, calling him “such an idiot”.
“The most fun thing about playing him was how silly he was,” Theroux said. “He’s such an idiot. To be able to be ridiculous, wear ridiculous clothes — I have a really ridiculous hair thing going on, I’m bald, but then it’s like my hair’s falling out — that was the most fun.”
The sequel reunites original cast members Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, along with director David Frankel and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna, who adapted Lauren Weisberger’s 2003 novel for the original film.
New additions to the cast include Simone Ashley, Kenneth Branagh, Lucy Liu and B. J. Novak.
Theroux also praised his co-star Emily Blunt, calling her one of the highlights of the shoot. “She’s a riot. She cracks me up,” he said.
In an earlier interaction in December 2025, Theroux described working with Meryl Streep as a “thrilling” experience, adding that his initial nerves quickly faded.
“It goes without saying she’s a professional, but after a few minutes of nerves, you immediately realise, ‘Oh, she’s just a really quality actress that I’m getting to work with,’” he said.
Theroux attended the premiere alongside his wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom, shortly after the couple welcomed their first child earlier this month.
(With inputs from ANI)