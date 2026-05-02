Oscars organisation expands international film eligibility, addresses AI in new rules

The organisation behind the Oscars is for the first time addressing the use of artificial intelligence in performances and scripts for the 2027 Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Friday released updates across many categories, stressing the importance of human authorship while not banning AI.

The new rules also include significant changes to the much-criticised international film category, expanding eligibility to include films that won top qualifying awards from prestigious film festivals like Cannes, Venice and Toronto.

"As we do every year, we made a lot of, we think, really smart and progressive changes," film academy CEO Bill Kramer told The Associated Press. "Obviously, as the academy becomes more global, we need to think about how we are inviting international films into the Oscars conversation."

AI and the Oscars

As part of its annual review of Oscar eligibility rules, the academy is tackling one of the global filmmaking community's biggest concerns: generative artificial intelligence.

The new rules state that "the tools neither help nor harm the chances of achieving a nomination" and that the academy and each branch "will judge the achievement, taking into account the degree to which a human was at the heart of the creative authorship when choosing which movie to award." They're also reserving the right to request more information from the filmmaking team about the nature of the use of AI and "human authorship."

"Humans have to be at the center of the creative process," said academy president Lynette Howell Taylor. "As AI continues to evolve, our conversations around AI will do so along with that. But for the academy, we are always going to put human authorship at the center of our awards eligibility process."