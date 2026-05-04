Andor's Diego Luna joins Disney's live-action Tangled remake

Diego Luna has been announced as the latest addition to the cast of the live-action remake of Disney's Tangled (2010). The upcoming film is directed by Michael Gracey, who made his feature debut with The Greatest Showman (2017).
While the details of Luna's character is kept under wraps, he joins Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim, who play Rapunzel and Flynn Ryder, respectively. Also starring in Tangled, is Kathryn Hahn as Mothel Gothel, who is the fan favourite to play the character.
Gracey directs the film from a script by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and Michael Montemayor. Burr! Productions is backing the film alongside Disney Live Action. Production on the film is set to begin in Spain in June.
The 2010 animated film, tells of the story of Rapunzel (Mandy Moore) who has been captured and isolated by Mother Gothel (Donna Murphy), who wants to use Rapunzel's magic hair to stay immortal. But Rapunzel's life becomes filled with adventure and romance with the arrival of Flynn Rider (Zachary Levi). The rest of the story follows Rapunzel's quest to freedom.
Tangled (2010) was a box office success and collected close to $600 million worldwide.
Meanwhile, Luna who was recently seen as Cassian Andor in the series Andor, is known for his performances in Y tu mama tambien (2001) and Narcos: Mexico, among other things. He will be seen in Mexico '86 and Eleven Days among other things.