Ralph Fiennes, Colin Farrell, Wagner Moura join hands for Art

Oscar nominee Meirelles also has Here Comes the Flood in his pipeline. The film stars Denzel Washington, Robert Pattinson, Daisy Edgar-Jones in the lead. Farrell will be seen in the Russo Brothers backed film, Ordained, next. Meanwhile, Fiennes will be seen as the President of Panem, Coriolanus Snow, in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which is set to release on November 20. Moura will be seen alongside Greta Lee in The Last House, which is set to premiere on Netflix on August 7.