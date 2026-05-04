Ralph Fiennes, Colin Farrell, Wagner Moura join hands for Art

Ralph Fiennes, Colin Farrell, and Wagner Moura have been announced to star in an upcoming comedy, titled Art. The upcoming film is a reunion for Fiennes and Farrell after Martin McDonagh's In Bruges (2007).
Art is directed by Fernando Meirelles, who has previously made City of God (2004) and The Two Popes (2019). Christopher Hampton, who was nominated for an Oscar for his work on The Father (2020), is adapting Yasmina Reza's play of the same name.
The story of the play follows Serge, Marc, Yvan and their quabbles. When Serge buys an expensive painting, which is mostly white, it shocks Marc who is surprised that Serge would waste his money like this. Yvan, who leads a troubled life, is caught between the two, and his attempts to broker a peace leads to things becoming worse.
Oscar nominee Meirelles also has Here Comes the Flood in his pipeline. The film stars Denzel Washington, Robert Pattinson, Daisy Edgar-Jones in the lead. Farrell will be seen in the Russo Brothers backed film, Ordained, next. Meanwhile, Fiennes will be seen as the President of Panem, Coriolanus Snow, in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, which is set to release on November 20. Moura will be seen alongside Greta Lee in The Last House, which is set to premiere on Netflix on August 7.