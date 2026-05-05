Dwayne Johnson turns heads at 2026 Met Gala in custom Thom Browne ensemble inspired by Polynesian culture

Speaking about his outfit, Johnson said he felt “great” and explained that the design reflected cultural influences. He noted that in Polynesian tradition, “the most masculine men” wear lavalavas and skirts.

“This is part of our culture. We rock lavalavas, we rock skirts,” he said, adding that the concept aligned with his understanding of masculinity.

This is not the first time Johnson has spoken about the idea of masculinity. At CinemaCon 2026, he said that “real masculinity” involves empowering and supporting women.

“The hero of our story is not a princess. She’s a warrior. All men of all ages, we should empower, support and champion all women. That’s what real masculinity looks like,” he said.

The Met Gala is widely regarded as one of the most exclusive events in the global fashion calendar, attended by leading figures from film, politics, music and culture.

(With inputs from ANI)