Dave Franco joins Sophie Wilde in scifi thriller Soon You Will Be Gone and Possibly Eaten

Actors Dave Franco, of Now You See Me and Together fame, and Sophie Wilde, known for Talk To Me, are joining for a new film titled Soon You Will Be Gone and Possibly Eaten.
Billed as an alien invasion thriller, the film is helmed by filmmaker Egor Abramenko, the director behind Altar and Russian sci-fi Sputnik. He will direct from a script by Luke Piotrowski and Ben Collins, the writers behind Hellraiser and The Night House.
The film follows Rob and Sabile, a young engaged couple, who plan their destination wedding in a secluded mountain resort. In no time, the wedding takes a different turn when unexpected guests arrive.
Sebastien Raybaud, Alex Hedlund, Nick Antosca, Adam Hendricks, Greg Gilreath, Nick Antosca, Nick Shumaker, and Dawn Olmstead are producing Soon You Will Be Gone And Possibly Eaten.