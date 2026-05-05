Judy Greer, Miranda Richardson on board Dinner With Audrey

The upcoming biographical film Dinner With Audrey has added Judy Greer and Miranda Richardson to its cast. The film stars Thomasin Mackenzie as Audrey Hepburn, with Ansel Elgort as Hubert de Givenchy.
Abe Sylvia is directing Dinner With Audrey which is written by Kara Holden, and follows a 24-year-old Hepburn, who, while on the brink of stardom, is also riddled with insecurities. She meets the young, but tired designer Hubert de Givenchy, when director Billy Wilder (Michael Shannon) sends her to him, for deciding the costumes of her next film, Sabrina. Over one night, Hepburn's tenacity and charisma, leads to both of them risking their careers, which establishes the foundations of their 40 year relationship.
Richardson will play Hepburn's mother, Ella Van Heemstra, with Greer as Edith Head, the legendary costumer.
Ashok Amritraj is producing Dinner With Audrey under his Hyde Park Entertainment, with Mad Chance Productions also backing the films.
Greer, who was recently seen in The Long Walk (2025), will also be a part of In Memoriam. Meanwhile, Richardson, who is known for her role as Rita Skeeter in the Harry Potter films, will be seen in The Yellow Tie.