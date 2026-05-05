Judy Greer, Miranda Richardson on board Dinner With Audrey

Abe Sylvia is directing Dinner With Audrey which is written by Kara Holden, and follows a 24-year-old Hepburn, who, while on the brink of stardom, is also riddled with insecurities. She meets the young, but tired designer Hubert de Givenchy, when director Billy Wilder (Michael Shannon) sends her to him, for deciding the costumes of her next film, Sabrina. Over one night, Hepburn's tenacity and charisma, leads to both of them risking their careers, which establishes the foundations of their 40 year relationship.