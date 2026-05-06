Patrick Schwarzenegger joins The Bookie and The Bruiser

Actor Patrick Schawarzenegger is set to star in a dual role in S Craig Zahler's upcoming film The Bookie and The Bruiser. He will star opposite Vince Vaughn and Theo James.
The film, set in 1959 New York City, follows a Jew, Rivner (James), and an Italian-American, Boscolo (Vaughn), who are unwilling to take orders and play by the rules of polite society after serving in World War II. Unable to fit into their old lives, the two team up to run an illicit gambling operation. Their business is functioning peacefully until they are trapped in a violent power struggle between the Mafia and an Irish gang.
Schwarzenegger will play twin brothers Augie and Bernard. Augie is an unlucky gambler, and his twin brother Bernard is his respectable family man. Oscar-winning producer Anthony Katagas (12 Years a Slave and Ad Astra) is producing the film along with Dave Caplan (Longlegs, The Monkey), Vaughn, and Dan Bekerman.
Schwarzenegger has to his acting credits American Sports Story, The White Lotus, and has also starred in the Netflix film Moxie.