Patrick Schwarzenegger joins The Bookie and The Bruiser

The film, set in 1959 New York City, follows a Jew, Rivner (James), and an Italian-American, Boscolo (Vaughn), who are unwilling to take orders and play by the rules of polite society after serving in World War II. Unable to fit into their old lives, the two team up to run an illicit gambling operation. Their business is functioning peacefully until they are trapped in a violent power struggle between the Mafia and an Irish gang.